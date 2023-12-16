StockNews.com Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

