StockNews.com Upgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Buy

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

