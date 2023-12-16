Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 371,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,527,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

