Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $59.99. 100,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 519,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Specifically, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Stride Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Stride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

