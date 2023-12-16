STS Global Income & Growth Trust (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on January 19th

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance
STS Global Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.80) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.70. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.30 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £207.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5,575.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About STS Global Income & Growth Trust
