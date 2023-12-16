Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.24.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.04. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.2427035 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

