Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.87.

RUN stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

