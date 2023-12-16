Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $534.54 million, a P/E ratio of -314.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

