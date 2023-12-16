Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

