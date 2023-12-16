Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 2 0 2.50 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 16.24% 23.24% 16.35% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Symbolic Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $640.26 million 2.28 $99.22 million $2.35 13.43 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Perion Network beats Symbolic Logic on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.