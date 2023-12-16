Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.25. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 32,461 shares traded.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
