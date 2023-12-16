Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $138.39 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

