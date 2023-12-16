TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 144,174 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

