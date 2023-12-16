Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELDF. HSBC raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.49 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

