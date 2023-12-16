Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Financial Comparison

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Cellebrite DI -19.40% 119.62% 11.74%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Temenos has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Temenos and Cellebrite DI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellebrite DI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Temenos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Cellebrite DI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos $949.63 million 6.98 $114.42 million N/A N/A Cellebrite DI $306.12 million 5.31 $120.81 million ($0.31) -26.58

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Temenos.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Temenos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Cellebrite Pathfinder helps investigators reach conclusions faster through automated data ingestion, normalization, consolidation, and visualization of a suspects' journey; CryptoCurrency Investigative Solutions, which analyze blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets and transactions; and OSINT Investigate solution used to search, resolve, and enrich identifiers in open sources. In addition, the company provides Cellebrite Guardian, a cloud-based digital investigative data and evidence management SaaS solution that allows users to manage, store, share, and review investigative data and evidence from intake to creation of a final report; and Commander solution that enables collaboration across investigation functions to reduce manual processes. It serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

