Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

