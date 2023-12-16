Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.09. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

