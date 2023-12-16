Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Shares of PKKFF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 163.77%.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

