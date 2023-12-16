Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Buys $1,279,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex Trading Down 0.7 %

Terex stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Terex by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.