Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

