TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

