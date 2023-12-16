Tharisa plc (THS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Up 8.1 %

THS stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.15. The stock has a market cap of £201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.39).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

