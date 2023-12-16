The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($55.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($54.61) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.29 ($57.57).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,869 ($61.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,365.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,168.41. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,980 ($62.52).

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.50), for a total value of £124,954.38 ($156,859.63). Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

