The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

