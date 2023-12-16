The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of Opera stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.98. Opera has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Opera

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

