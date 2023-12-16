The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $15.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.87. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

