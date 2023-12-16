The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.38.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

