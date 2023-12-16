The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

