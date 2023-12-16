The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 25th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
