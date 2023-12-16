The New York Times Company (NYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NYT opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. New York Times has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 60.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 108.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 69.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

