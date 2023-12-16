The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $851.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

