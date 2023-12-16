The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 15.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 294.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

