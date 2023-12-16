The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

