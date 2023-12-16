The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $82.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.91.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

