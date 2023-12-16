The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

