The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287,883 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Western Union by 1,925.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $29,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

