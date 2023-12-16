Thomas C. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $67.45 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PC Connection

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.