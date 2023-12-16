Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $251.51 million 0.31 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.65

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53%

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

