TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$108.88.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.3 %

X opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.56. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$25.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6063715 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

