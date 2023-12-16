TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on X. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$108.88.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

TSE:X opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.56. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$25.87 and a 1-year high of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6063715 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.