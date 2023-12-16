Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $207.00.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.08.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.