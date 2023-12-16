Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$714.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

