Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$972.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

