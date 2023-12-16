TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of TransUnion worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.