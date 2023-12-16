Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Head to Head Review

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 5.45% 10.41% 1.89% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $36.88 billion 1.13 $2.84 billion $9.24 19.78 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.96 $39.40 million $2.13 15.65

This table compares Travelers Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Travelers Companies and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 0 8 4 1 2.46 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Travelers Companies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners' insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

