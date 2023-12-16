Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

TVTX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

