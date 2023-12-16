Tremor International’s (TRMR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Tremor International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

