Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Trimble worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,164 shares of company stock worth $769,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

