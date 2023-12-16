Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

