Tsfg LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.02. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

